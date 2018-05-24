DoT brings mobile tower firms under licence for rolling out infra
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 24 May 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The department of tele­communication (DoT) has through a clarification in the licensing rules eased the rolling out of telecom networks. It has included infrastructure providers in the ‘right of way’ (RoW) rules allowing them to carry out tower building without state or civic bodies hindrances and without too many levies or permissions across the country.

The RoW rules mandate all government bodies to provide permit to companies for rolling out telecom infrastructure in a time-bound manner at rates enough to cover their administrative and infrastructure restoration cost without levying any additional cess or fee. The telecom infrastructure companies, which have doubled the tower spread from 2.20 lakh in 2009 to 4.5 lakh in 2017, had been demanding infrastructure status.

DoT in its RoW policy, unveiled on November 15 last year, allowed only a ‘telecom service licensee’ to seek permission for infrastructure deployment.

DoT in a May 22 office memorandum had clarified that under clause 2(d) of the said rules, the definition of ‘licensee’ includes infrastructure providers category 1 who are authorised to establish and maintain assets like dark fibre, duct space and towers.

The clarification will add momentum in realising the government program­mes like ‘digital India’, financial inclusion and smart cities.

Tilak Raj Dua, TAIPA director-general said “The telecom tower industry welcomes the latest clarification by DoT on including IP-1s under the ambit of ‘right of way’ rules, 2016. The clarification was long pending and much needed and timely which will expedite the provisioning of telecom infrastructure in every nook and corner of the nation.”

TAIPA (tower and infrastructure providers association) is an industry association of leading telecommunication infrastructure prov­iders like Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers, ATC Towers.

