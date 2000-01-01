Divestment target points to likely consolidation of oil & gas PSUs

The direction of the fiscal deficit announced in the budget is in-line with our forecasts. The government continues to aim for a gradual narrowing of the central government deficit, to 3.5% and 3.3% in fiscal 2018 and 2019.

n We expect that the fiscal deficit targets will be broadly achieved. A slower broadening of the tax base post demonetisation and GST implementation as well as weather related impacts on crops could contribute to revenue slippage. Conversely, the rapid rise in the number of taxpayers, albeit from a low base, could contribute to revenue growth more significantly than we currently expect.

We expected the somewhat larger deficit than initially budgeted for fiscal 2017, at 3.5% of GDP. This outcome does not alter the longer-term trend towards fiscal consolidation.

We forecast India’s general government debt-to-GDP ratio to be about 69% in fiscal 2017, which incorporates our assessment of the deficit trends based on the announced budget. The high debt burden remains a credit constraint for the sovereign, and is not expected diminish rapidly because of India’s low income levels leading to significant development spending needs and constraining the scope of tax base broadening.

The continued focus to promote expenditure efficiency through rationalisation of government schemes and better-targeted delivery and re-asserted endorsements of the FRBM committee recommendations are credit positive.

If effectively targeted, the various programs aimed at the agrarian and rural economies announced, including for agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry will support India’s long term growth potential.

n We expect that revenue generation targets will be broadly achieved as the medium- to long-term benefits of GST and demonetisation reforms, including increasing the size of the formal economy, are realised over the next several years.

This year’s divestments exceeding targets marks a break in a recent trend of missing ambitious targets. Moving forward, increased divestments could contribute to higher government revenues, greater efficiencies within state-owned enterprises and help reduce the government’s high debt burden. The divestment target points to likely further consolidation of state owned oil & gas companies We will continue to monitor how proceeds from divestments are re-invested.

Allowing insurance companies to invest in A-rated bonds will allow a broader range of corporates to better access long term capital

Increasing LPG penetration by giving 80 million free connections will further increase India’s imports of LPG but also reduce the fuel subsidy on kerosene

n Increase in import duty on mobile phones to 20% from 15% will support domestic manufacturers but may slowdown the smartphone penetration which will be credit negative for telecom operators