Delhi minister begins hunger strike as CM, others ‘wait’ to meet L-G
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 13 June 2018
City: 
New Delhi

To press for their demands, which include a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues spent Monday night at the lieutenant governor’s office.

The AAP government has also demanded action against those who have struck work for “four months” and asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Jain met Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday and have since stayed on.

After spending the entire night, Kejriwal released a video on Tuesday and said that the AAP ministers had “no option” but to stage a sit-in at the LG's office as Lt Governor Anil Baijal was not paying heed to the Delhi government's demands “despite several requests”.

It was the first time in the history of Delhi that the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues spent the night at the L-G’s office to press for their demands, sources said.

The move drew criticism from the BJP's local unit who termed the sit-in as a “mockery of democracy”.

“Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic),” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Twitter.

More From Plan and Policy
Artificial intelligence can bridge rich-poor divide: Fadnavis

Dismissing the fear of unemployment due to artificial intelligence (AI), Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said AI would create more jobs and help in bridging the gap between the ric

Rahul Gandhi to face trial in RSS defamation case

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will face trial in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker, with a court here in Maharashtra on Tuesday framing charges against him even as he pleaded n

Spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj commits suicide in MP

Spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj, who had refused to accept ministerial rank granted by the Madhya Pradesh government over two months back, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself i

Nothing unusual about monsoon lull: IMD

The southwest monsoon, which has covered entire so­u­th peninsula and some pa­r­ts of central India, is likely to reach more areas in 48 hou­rs before entering into a lull, said a senior official o