Delhi minister begins hunger strike as CM, others ‘wait’ to meet L-G

To press for their demands, which include a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain began an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues spent Monday night at the lieutenant governor’s office.

The AAP government has also demanded action against those who have struck work for “four months” and asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Jain met Baijal at 5.30 pm on Monday and have since stayed on.

After spending the entire night, Kejriwal released a video on Tuesday and said that the AAP ministers had “no option” but to stage a sit-in at the LG's office as Lt Governor Anil Baijal was not paying heed to the Delhi government's demands “despite several requests”.

It was the first time in the history of Delhi that the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues spent the night at the L-G’s office to press for their demands, sources said.

The move drew criticism from the BJP's local unit who termed the sit-in as a “mockery of democracy”.

“Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic),” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Twitter.