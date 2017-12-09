Delhi govt cancels licence of Max Hospital
The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors.

The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as “not acceptable”.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government’s heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order. In the order issued by the DGHS, the keeper of the hospital has also been directed to “refrain from admitting any new indoor patient and stop all outdoor treatment service in the premises with immediate effect”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital will not be tolerated. Whereas we don’t wish to interfere in day-to-day functioning of pvt hospitals, however, open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital won’t be tolerated. We won’t hesitate to take strongest action in such cases (sic),” he tweeted.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Jain said the government will not tolerate “criminal negligence”, while terming the upscale private as a “habitual offender”. “Delhi government has cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect,” he said.

Comments from Max Healthcare authorities are still awaited.

