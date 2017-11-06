Day after altercation, German tourist held for travelling with forged visa

A German national, who was involved in an altercation with a railway employee at the Robertsganj railway station in Sonbhadra district, has been arrested for allegedly travelling on a forged visa.

Berlin resident Holger Erik Misch had on November 3 entered into a spat with railway employee Aman Kumar. Later, he allegedly attacked two policemen with a stick in a bid to escape. “The German national has been arrested. First of all, he did not have a tourist visa. Secondly, he was carrying a forged visa,” Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, RP Singh said referring to the charges against Misch.

The accused was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Subodh Varshney in Sonbhadra on Monday. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody, an official said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against him under section 14A of the Foreigners Act (for entry in restricted areas without valid documents) and IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and IPC 420 (cheating), the SP said.

Misch had alleged that he was roughed up by a railway supervisor at the Robertsganj railway station. His allegation came in the backdrop of an alleged assault on two Swiss tourists by a group of youth in Fatehpur Sikri near Agra and triggered widespread concern.

The railway employee, however, claimed that he had only greeted Misch by saying “welcome to India” when the German hit him.

Circle Officer, GRP, Monika Chadha said that non-cognisable reports (NCR) were registered on the complaints from both the sides. The German, according to police officials, may have “anger management issues, depression, or some aberration as he was aggressive with a railway employee and also with the police.”

Misch, when taken to the GRP police station in Mirzapur on November 3, had also attacked two policemen with a stick and tried to flee, they said.

“Sub-inspectors Harikesh Ram Azad and Mithilesh Yadav were hit with a stick by Misch when he got off the police vehicle. Since he is a foreign tourist, he is our guest, and we decided not to file a case in this regard,” Inspector, GRP, Mirzapur Samar Bahadur Singh said.

Police officials said that the German national told them that an FIR was lodged against him on July 5 in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly attacking a person with sharp edged weapon.

Misch has informed that his passport and visa were deposited in the chief judicial magistrates court in Kullu, officials said adding that these details will be verified.