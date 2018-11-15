DataMail offers free unlimited storage

DataMail, the world’s first linguistic email service provider, has announced free unlimited space on its application. DataMail email service has been developed by Data XGen Technologies.

Announcing the offer, Ajay Data, founder and CEO of Data XGen Technologies, said, “Emails have a significant role in today’s communication. It contains critical data, which are needed for long period and continuity. But sometimes due to lack of space or limited storage facility in mailbox the functioning gets hampered.”

The unlimited storage facility in Datamail allows users the freedom to increase space as per their requirement. The user will have to click gift box in the top corner of the app and after completion of a small process with few clicks 1mb space will get added to their email account.

The users can repeat this as many times as they want. This will help in avoiding problems faced by users like email bounce backs due to lack of space and they can freely communicate through their emails.

Made in India, DataMail can be downloaded from any android or IOS system for free. Currently, in India, linguistic email service is being offered in 15 languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.