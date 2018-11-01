Dantewada attack toll is 4 after policeman succumbs to injuries
  Thursday, 1 November 2018
Raipur

A policeman who was critically injured in Tuesday’s Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district died in a private hospital here Wednesday.

Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal’s death takes the number of those killed in the attack to four. The 35-year-old, who was posted at the Aranpur police station in Dantewada, died Wednesday morning at Raipur’s Ramkrishna Care Hospital.

Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, Assistant Constable Manglu and Doordarshan News cameraperson Achyutanand Sahu were killed and two policemen, including Kaushal,  injured in the ambush near Nilawaya village under Aranpur police station limits. The injured were moved by air to Raipur and admitted at Ram Krishna Care, a police official said.

“Kushal received grievous bullet injuries and succumbed during the treatment,” the police official added. The other person injured, Constable Vishnu Netam, is undergoing treatment, he added.

Kaushal was a native of Barsoor village of Dantewada district, about 400 km from here.  The body will be sent to his village after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

Meanwhile Doordarshan on Wednesday released a poignant video message recorded by its staffer Mormukut Sharma, who survived the attack. In the message to his mother, Sharma while lying flat in a ditch, his stoic face inches away from the lens of a TV camera captures the drama around him — bullets flying above him, making sharp hissing sounds intermittently as Naxals and policemen exchanged gunfire for nearly an hour.

Sharma, a 35-year-old lighting assistant of DD News, and journalist Dhiraj Kumar survived the Naxal ambush.

