Damage control: BJP reaches out to disgruntled allies

Reaching out to NDA allies ahead of the 2019 general elections, BJP chief Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday and Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh the following day.

On June 3, Shah met LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who raised the issue of special status for Bihar. The series of meetings are being seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to allies who have either been criticising or expressing their dissent with the party and also to strengthen the unity National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. “Amit Shah sought time to meet Uddhavji. Accordingly, an appointment for tomorrow evening has been given to him,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut said in Mumbai. However, he questioned the need for Shah to meet Thackeray after a gap of four years.

Raut said the NDA allies were one after the other deserting the BJP. There was angst against the BJP, thus the party might have started a reconciliatory measure, he said. “We showed that we can fight alone when we contested the Palghar bypoll. We may have lost, however, the message has been sent across. We received lakhs of votes (in Palghar) where we had never contested an election,” Raut pointed out.

However, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said Shah’s meeting with Thackeray has nothing to do with the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra. “Amit Shahji is touring the entire country as part of the BJP’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (contact for support) outreach for 2019. His meet with Uddhavji also is a part of this programme. Along with the Sena chief, he will be meeting around 15 to 20 people from different sectors of society,” Mungantiwar said.

Asked if the Sena will continue with its stand of going solo in all the forthcoming elections, Raut said Thackeray had taken a call on not forging an alliance after due considerations. “This decision was taken keeping people’s sentiments in mind. I don’t think there will be any change in this stand,” he said.

Shah, who will meet Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, will travel to Chandigarh the day after that to call on Badal and his son, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal, a BJP leader said.

While the BJP chief travels to Mumbai and Chandigarh, he has also instructed that a mahabhoj (grand feast) be held for all NDA allies on June 7 in Patna.

It will be attended by chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Modi and Union ministers Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha. BJP general secretary and the party’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state party BJP president Nityanand Rai and another NDA ally Arun Kumar will also attend the event. Invitations have been extended to all NDA MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bihar for the feast.