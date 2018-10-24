Cyril Amarchand withdraws report that cleared Chanda Kochhar

India’s leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has withdrawn its investigative report of 2016 that had cleared Chanda Kochhar on allegations of nepotism and impropriety raising doubts about the credibility of the law firm.

Kochhar was then the MD and CEO of ICICI Bank. The law firm was engaged by ICICI Bank Ltd’s board to investigate allegations of quid pro quo by Kochhar and her family members and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities, including the Videocon Group raised by a whistleblower.

Shriram Subramaniam, managing director InGovern (a proxy advisory firm) said, “It is high time that the firms/professionals stick to true fact finding rather than just provide comforting reports to their corporate clients. These firms should be independent and stick to their professional integrity rather than catering to their clients.”

A statement by ICICI Bank to the Bombay Stock Exchange said, “ICICI Bank has received a media query with respect to the inquiry that was commissioned in 2016. In order to avoid asymmetry of information and selective disclosure, the Bank is issuing this statement — There was a media report in 2016 which alleged nepotism and conflict of interest on the part of Ms. Chanda Kochhar, the then MD & CEO of ICICI Bank, while sanctioning loans to a corporate group. The then Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank engaged a reputed law firm for conducting an inquiry into the allegations made in such media report. All concerned parties (including the Bank) cooperated with the inquiry and furnished necessary records, documents and statements. The law firm submitted its report in December 2016 stating that it had found no evidence of nepotism and conflict of interest on the part of Ms. Kochhar and accordingly the matter was treated as closed.”

“When further media reports surfaced in March 2018 on the same matter, the Board of Directors, inter alia, basis the inquiry report of the law firm, issued a statement expressing confidence in Ms. Kochhar. Subsequent to additional whistle-blower allegations and further information made available to the Bank, the Board of Directors determined the need for a fresh inquiry, which was announced on May 30, 2018. Further, the Bank informed the law firm about the said developments, whereupon the law firm expressed that its earlier report would no longer be valid,” added ICICI Bank statement.

The allegations had first come to light in 2016 and resurfaced in March this year when a news report alleged a series of transactions between the Videocon Group and NuPower Renewables between 2008-2013. Even though the report alleged improprieties and lack of disclosure against Kochhar, the board backed her in a public statement and said loans to Videocon was part of a consortium and ICICI Bank was not the lead banker.

However, more reports came out showing Kochhar’s immediate family members, including her husband Deepak and his brother, had allegedly benefitted from ICICI Bank’s borrowers like Videocon and also the Ruias-promoted Essar group. This led to the launch of a multi-agency probe into the matter.

Later, the bank also disclosed the receipt of an internal complaint against Kochhar but did not divulge its content. This led it to the appointment of Srikrishna to carry out an independent probe in the matter. While the Srikrishna panel report investigating the alleged impropriety in granting loans is still awaited, Kochhar resigned this month before the expiry of her term on March 31, 2019 after 9 years at its helm. Following Kocchar’s exit, Chief Operating Officer Bakshi was elevated as the new managing director and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023.