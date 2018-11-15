Crossovers: BJP’s new headache in Rajasthan

In a setback to Rajasthan’s ruling BJP ahead of next month’s elections, the party’s Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena and its Nagaur MLA Habibur Rahman joined the Congress on Wednesday. This will be Rahman’s second stint with the Congress after a decade.

Meena, a former director general of police, joined the Congress in the presence of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and AICC state in-charge Avinash Pande, the same day Rahman joined the Congress at the party’s office in Jaipur in presence of Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma and other leaders.

Pilot said Meena belongs to a family of Congress members and had joined the party without any conditions. “I am happy that Harish Meena has decided to join the Congress in such times. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” Gehlot said at a press conference about the new entrant who had served as DGP when he was chief minister.

Rahman was initially a member of the Congress and was a state minister between 2001 and 2003 during the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. He joined the BJP in 2008 after he was denied a ticket by the Congress.

He won the 2008 and the 2013 Assembly elections as BJP candidate. But when the BJP denied him poll ticket this time and gave nomination to Mohan Ram Choudhary from Nagaur, Rahman left the ruling party. “I have returned home today. There is no condition for joining the party,” he said at a press conference.

On whether he will contest the Assembly elections, Rahman rhetorically asked, “Who does not want to contest elections?”

Meanwhile Gehlot and Pilot, considered Congress' chief ministerial candidates from Rajasthan, have announced that they will contest the December 7 assembly polls along with other senior leaders of the state. However, the party has not announced where the leaders will be contesting from. Gehlot is currently the MLA from Sardarpura constituency in Jodhpur and is likely to be repeated from there. Pilot, on the other hand, has never contested in assembly polls from the state, but was elected as an MP from Ajmer in 2009 and might contest from the same district this year. He may also be fielded from either a constituency in Bhilwara, Karauli and Dausa districts.

Pilot attacked Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, saying she had betrayed the trust of the people of the state. Pilot said the tension was evident in the BJP camp with many senior leaders sidelined and not given tickets, showing that “all is not well”.

In 2014, Harish Meena defeated his elder brother and senior Congress leader Namonarain Meena from the Dausa Lok Sabha seat. Namonarain Meena came third in the electoral contest. Harish Meena defeated his nearest rival Kirori Lal Meena, who was then a candidate of National People's Party and is now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, by a margin of 45,404 votes.

Kirori Lal Meena said Harish Meena’s joining the Congress will have no impact on tribal votes in Dausa and its nearby regions. “There will be no impact. People know who is an opportunist and an opportunist can go anywhere,” he said.