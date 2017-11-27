Critical not to disturb fraternity of separation of powers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind has said it is critical not to disturb the fraternity of separation of powers and maintain a “delicate balance” while exploring the relationship between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature as they are all equal. The three organs of the state should be conscious of their liberty and strive to protect their autonomy, he said.

However, they should be careful about not disturbing the fraternity of separation of powers “by even unknowingly intruding into the domain of either of the two other branches”, the president said. “It is critical to keep this intricate and delicate balance in mind when exploring the relationship between the three branches of the state — that is, the judiciary, the legislature and the executive. They are all equal,” Kovind said while inaugurating the function organised by the Supreme Court here to celebrate the Constitution Day.

He said the Constitution is “not static but is a living document” and the sobriety and discretion in communication between these three branches of the state is extremely advisable. Kovind also emphasised that high courts across the country need to take up the task of quickly providing certified translated copies of judgements to the litigants in local and regional languages. “Even the hearings in court, if possible, have to be in a language that is understandable to the ordinary litigant. The process of case disposal too has to be made faster,” he said.

The president also said that it was upon the higher judiciary to mentor and encourage the lower judiciary and in this process, the cooperation of state governments was very much necessary. He said it was for the state governments to ensure that the judges of the district and subordinate courts were not denied their due perquisites and facilities and high courts should urge the subordinate courts to be more efficient and conclude cases faster. “As of June 30, 2017, there were about 76,000 old cases, pending for five years or more, in sessions and district courts under the High Court of Jharkhand. The High Court has set a target of March 31, 2018, to dispose off almost half these cases,” he said.