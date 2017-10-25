Corruption crackdown yields $1b, claims govt

The Indian gov­e­r­nment is inte­n­s­ifying the crack­down on dubious firms after it un­e­arth­ed over $1 billion in sus­pi­cious cash de­posits as part of its inves­tigations into corr­u­p­tion and efforts to boost foreign inv­es­tment, a minister said.

While the government has already revoked permissions for over 200,000 companies and restricted their bank accounts, it is now working on limiting property transfers to trace any further generation of black money, said PP Chaudhary, minister of state for corporate affairs, in an interview on October 18 in New Delhi.

The ministry is probing deposits of over $1 billion by around 20,000 firms during the high-value currency ban last year, while its serious fraud investigation office (SFIO) is investigating 1,505 companies for allegedly violating the Companies Act.

It is examining another 809 listed companies, found untraceable by the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi), to check their status, existence of their offices and directors, the minister said.

After winning the 2014 elections in a landslide on the promise of tackling corruption and improving the ease of doing business, pr­ime minister Narendra Modi has been taking measures to prevent money laundering, counterfeiting, hoarding and tax evasion.

In November last year, his government withdrew 86 per cent of currency on circulation aiming to crackdown on unaccounted weal­t­h and put an end to India’s vast shadow economy. In the Independence Day spe­ech this year, Modi claimed the move had unearthed ov­er 300,000 shell companies.

“Our purpose is to incr­ease compliance so that investors’ confidence increases in Indian companies,” Chaudhary said. “This will also attract foreign investors who would be sure that the companies they are investing in are genuine. We will have to curb shell companies if we want to increase confidence of investors in India,” the minister said.

Following the prime minister’s speech, the ministry of corporate affairs struck off the names of 217,239 companies for failing to comply with regulatory requirements and disqualified directors on these companies’ boards from assuming directorship at other firms.

“The final list of disqualified directors may touch up to 450,000,” Chaudhary said. “The companies, wh­ich deposited money during demonetisation are bei­ng investigated using artificial intelligence,” he said.

While the government’s move will boost in­vestors’ confidence in India, authorities should ensure that companies and directors with genuine cases are given a breather, according to Abhishek Goe­n­ka, a Bangalore-based corporate tax leader at PwC India. “Currently, the directors who have been disqualified have no recourse available to them,” Goenka said.

The ministry is conducting massive data mining to trail ultimate beneficiaries of these companies. Using data analytics and artificial intelligence, the information ga­thered will be used to take action against the offenders, the minister said.

It’s also developing a state -of-the-art early warning system using AI that will throw up red flags and provide information in case a company’s financial health deteriorates or if it’s transactions are suspect. “In the absence of technology we can be reactive but not proactive,” he said. “To be proactive it is ne­c­essary that we develop artificial intelligence,” he said.