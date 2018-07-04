Cops suspect Bhatia family had ‘shared psychosis’

The police suspect that the Bhatia family, whose 11 members were found dead on July 1 in their house at Burari in North Delhi under mysterious circumstances, might have been suffering from ‘shared psychosis.’ The police expressed the suspicion even as the victims’ neighbours said the ill-fated family members were very helpful, though they mostly kept to themselves and never talked about their family matters.

A senior police official, privy to the probe, said the family displayed symptoms of shared psychosis. “Shared psychosis means that delusional beliefs are transmitted from one person to another. In this case, it is suspected that Lalit Bhatia, 45, was the one who had the delusion of talking to his father even after his death. And his beliefs were endorsed by other family members too,” he said.

Many locals alleged that some unidentified persons would come and post Hindi verses on the board outside the house. Talking of the mysterious 11 pipes, jutting out of one of the side walls of the Bhatias’ house, locals claimed the pipes have an “occult meaning” and were an outlet for “the souls of the deceased”. A neighbour said they were installed three to four months ago. “Initially, we also found it a little weird because there was no water connection there. But, we were told that they were for ventilation and release of the toxic fumes from chemicals used on plywood,” he recalled.

A neighbour, on the condition of anonymity, said the Bhatia family would never invite neighbours to their house. “The family mostly kept to themselves. Although they were very friendly and cordial, they never discussed their private matters with us he said, adding that the neighbourhood of the ill-fated house was a close-knit unit, often sharing their worries. An elderly woman, who used to visit gurdwara with Bhatia family, said she had never been to their house. “We used to buy household items from their grocery shop and would often visit the gurdwara together. But I was never invited upstairs by them. The children of the house were extremely obedient and I had never seen them fight among each other or with the other children in the locality. The behaviour of the boys was very unusual for the children of their age,” she said.

Another neighbour said while the children in the locality used to take tuition from Lalit’s niece Meenu and would go to the Bhatias’ house daily, the elders were never called upstairs.

As the neighbours helped the relatives of the family by providing them food and shelter, they could not believe that the deaths were due to some occult practice and insisted that the victims were killed. One of the neighbours, Amrik Singh, said the family had turned spiritual after Lalit regained his voice suddenly after losing it in an accident around 10 years ago.

Navneet Batra, who was close to the family, said they had agreed to donate their eyes. “The family was quite religious and always believed in helping others. By this way (eye donation), they would continue to live on among us,” he said as he dismissed speculations that it was a case of suicide and alleged foul play in the deaths. “I have known the family for 25 years. I last spoke to them on June 17, on the day of Priyanka’s engagement. The family was looking forward to the wedding scheduled in October-November. The family was quite happy,” Batra said.

Ten of the 11 members of the Bhatia family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling on Sunday, while the body of 77-year-old Narayani Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house. Devi’s daughter Pratibha (57), her two sons Bhuvnesh (50) and Lalit (45) were also among the deceased. Bhuvnesh’s wife Savita (48) and their three children — Meenu (23), Nidhi (25), and Dhruv (15) too were found dead. Lalit’s wife Tina (42) and their 15-year-old son Shivam were also among those found dead. Pratibha’s daughter Priyanka (33), who was engaged last month and would have married by the end of this year, was also found hanging.