Cong panel to study Soz’s book
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 27 June 2018
City: 
Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress has constituted a three-member committee to study veteran party leader Saifuddin Soz’s book, Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle. Prior to the release of the book, Soz had stoked a controversy by backing former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf’s assessment that Kashmiris will opt for independence if given a chance. Reportedly, his book also endorses the view. The panel comprising senior party leaders Amrit Malhotra, S Gurmukh Singh and GN Mir Laszan, will submit its view point to the party soon.

The Congress has distanced itself from Soz’s remarks, terming them a “cheap gimmick” to promote the book. At the launch of his book in Delhi on Monday, Soz repeatedly said that it was his book and his party was not responsible for it. 

More From Plan and Policy
India most dangerous country for women, US in 10 worst: Survey

India is the world’s most dangerous country followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria for women due to the high risk of sexual violence, according to a poll of global experts released on Tuesday.

More women in work force to boost India’s GDP: McKinsey

India has one of the largest opportunities in the world to boost GDP by increasing women’s participation in the labour force, which presently stands at “only 25 per cent”, a report by McKinsey Worl

Ram Temple: VHP itching to restart stir, Yogi urges patience

With the Vishwa Hindu Parishad indicating that it may restart its movement for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying the organisation will consult saints on the “future course of action” if the Supreme Cou

HC stays cutting of trees in Delhi

How can the national Capital afford the felling of over 16,500 trees for a housing project, the Delhi High Court asked on Monday ordering an interim stay on the chopping of trees here till July 4.