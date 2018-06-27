Cong panel to study Soz’s book

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress has constituted a three-member committee to study veteran party leader Saifuddin Soz’s book, Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle. Prior to the release of the book, Soz had stoked a controversy by backing former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf’s assessment that Kashmiris will opt for independence if given a chance. Reportedly, his book also endorses the view. The panel comprising senior party leaders Amrit Malhotra, S Gurmukh Singh and GN Mir Laszan, will submit its view point to the party soon.

The Congress has distanced itself from Soz’s remarks, terming them a “cheap gimmick” to promote the book. At the launch of his book in Delhi on Monday, Soz repeatedly said that it was his book and his party was not responsible for it.