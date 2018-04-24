Cong, BJP chiefs trade barbs over ‘weakening’ of institutions

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of trampling on institutions like Supreme Court

to return to power, drawing a sharp retort from BJP chief Amit Shah who charged the opposition party of demonising and weakening each institution.

Mounting a fresh offensive, Gandhi also accused the ruling party of not allowing Parliament to run and said the “only one interest” Narendra Modi has is in himself and in becoming prime minister again, without being perturbed by deaths of Dalits, atrocities against minorities and rape of women. Launching the Congress’ nationwide ‘Save the Constitution' campaign here, Gandhi accused the government of packing institutions with RSS men, including in offices of chief ministers and courts. “Supreme Court is being trampled upon, the Parliament has been shut,” he said.

Soon after his speech, the BJP chief returned fire and said the opposition party’s campaign was a farce and actually a “saving dynasty” drive. He also alleged that Congress was out to “demonise and weaken every institution” that seeks to maintain its identity and does not “kowtow to the dynasty”. He asserted the one thing from which these institutions needed to be saved was the Congress.

Gandhi said the foundation of India’s institutions has been its Constitution, written and given to the country by the Congress and BR Ambedkar — a statement termed by the BJP as an “insult” to the Dalit icon for mentioning his name after the party’s. Shah alleged Gandhi was “continuing his family legacy” in humiliating Ambedkar.

Gandhi said his party respected all institutions during its rule and let different voices enter these institutions and also run them.

After the BJP-led NDA has come to power, every institution is being filled with the RSS people with one ideology — ideology “that runs counter" to the Constitution, he said.

And the result is that the institution that protects the weaker people in India, the instruments that protect the weaker people in India, whether it is SC/ST Atrocities Act, are being eroded and weakened. No matter how much effort the BJP puts in, we will not allow them to destroy our institutions; We will not allow them to touch the Constitution,” Gandhi added.