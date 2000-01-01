Coming soon: A bank solely for food processing sector

The government is planning to set up a dedicated financial institution to meet the special and growing funding needs of the food processing sector that is at the cusp of next growth wave with incremental credit needs of $4 billion a year.

Sources said the finance ministry is finalising the contours of Food Processing Bank with specially trained staff, which will take over the bulk of funding requirements for the sector and offer affordable credit packages. Small and medium sector operators have raised the issue of fund constraints and lack of a level playing field.

“High funding needs of the food processing sector is going to be a challenge for banks, mainly because the sector is not comprehensively included in priority sector lending (PSL). While the challenge faced by the sector is lack of structured products for addressing special risks and demands, the challenge faced by banks is lack of focus. A dedicated bank will address some of these concerns,” said a government official privy to the development.

Though the proposal on the bank has been given by the ministry of food processing industries and discussed by the finance ministry, finalisation of its exact design could still take some time.

Sources, however, said the budget could announce Food Processing Bank with an initial corpus of between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, considering the focus given to the sector by finance minister Arun Jaitley who recently said food processing was going to be one of the main industries of the country in future.

One reason for having a dedicated bank is poor performance of the Rs 2,000 crore food processing fund set up in budget of 2014-15.

Though the fund created to offer affordable credit with easier terms was assigned to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for administration, its performance has left a lot to be desired. In the four years of operations, the fund has disbursed just over Rs 200 crore. A lack of proper understanding of the sector by officials is one of the main reasons why credit sanction by the bank is low.

The government earlier considered raising the allocation to food processing fund but has now veered around the idea that a dedicated financial institution would serve the purpose better. It is expected that new bank could provide tailor-made products for the sector with easy repayment schedule that will come handy to the SME segment. Interest subvention between 2-4 per cent to investment proposed by the SME segment could also be considered so that finances to could be made available for a period of seven years at an attractive interest rate of 7.5-8 per cent. The new bank would also support investment in the food and agro processing units coming up in mega food parks, industrial estates and export promotion parks.

As per a recent report prepared by MoFPI in collaboration with KPMG, while $ 53 billion credit limit was sanctioned by the commercial banking sector to the food processing sector (as on December 31, 2016), it was not sufficient in helping the food processing in achieving its potential.

Moreover the lending from commercial banks was skewed towards primary processing sub-sector (65 per cent share) instead of the high value adding secondary processing sub-sector, which is the actual profit earner for the economy.

Primary sector includes activities such as rice mills, flour and dal mills, sugar, edible oils, vanaspati, tea processing. This is fairly well developed sector where growth stabilised while financing is not an issue. But secondary processing sector including as processing of fruit and vegetables, as well as packaged foods, dairy, poultry, seafood, kitchen ingredients, bakery, biscuits, snack foods, chocolates, confectionery are witnessing a spurt a growth but face fund constraints. The government is expecting investment of over $ 18 billion over next four years in the food processing sector. The sector has been identified for priority allocation this year due to its potential to increase farm income and create additional jobs. It is estimated that a mega food park benefits 25,000 farmers in the vicinity, apart from the employment potential for 5,000 people especially in rural areas.

The government has also announced a Rs 6,000 crore Scheme for Agro-Marine Produce Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters (SAMPADA) last year under which funding would be available for identified sectors and for building infrastructure over a four year period.