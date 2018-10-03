CMs panel to address agri issues; farmers not satisfied

Chaos prevailed at the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday as thousands of protesting farmers attempted to enter the national capital, prompting the police to resort to water cannons and tear-gas shells to disperse them, evoking a sharp criticism from opposition parties. Seeking to convince the farmers to move back from their protest, the government announced that a committee of chief ministers will look into their demands, but the protesters stayed put saying they were not “satisfied” with the assurance.

Home minister Rajnath Singh held discussions with Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh and a few others to discuss the farmers’ issue, after which Union minister of state for agriculture Rajendra Singh Shekhawat met the protesters to assure them that their demands will be looked into.

Naresh Tikait, the chief of Bharat Kisan Union (BKU), which has given the protest call, however, said the farmers are “not satisfied” with the government’s assurance. “We will discuss this and then decide on future course of action,” he added. All India Kisan Sabha leader Atul Kumar Anjaan said the so-called acceptance of the farmers’ demands was a “hoax”. “The government has accepted these demands seven times but these have never seen the light of the day,” he said.

The Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Tikait Ghat in Haridwar on September 23, was joined by farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh. National Highways leading to the national capital were swamped with farmers who came in from places as far as Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as the sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers marching towards Delhi under BKU’s protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, as they tried to run through the border, surmounting the barricades. The main demands of the farmers include implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, removing ban on the usage of tractors above 10 years, clearing out pending payments of sugarcane purchase, increased price of sugar supplied and minimum support prices.

Police picketed the border with Uttar Pradesh, imposing prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting, usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments. The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi till October 8, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of BKU members are on a march from Haridwar to reach the national capital on Tuesday.

“Nearly 2,500 personnel from Delhi Police, besides paramilitary forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed,” a senior police officer said. But the farmers, riding tractors and trolleys, broke barricades of the UP Police and then started proceeding towards the barricades put up by the Delhi Police. Police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors, who also indulged in sloganeering. Tear gas was also used to disperse the crowd. Some of the protesting farmers claimed that a few Delhi Police personnel had resorted to lathicharge. The Delhi Police, however, denied the charge.

As it drew flak for what was termed as “brutal” action against the protesters, police said it used only “minimum required force” to control the situation. Seven policemen, including an assistant commissioner of police, were injured in the clash, it added.

Amar Pal, 35, a farmer from Muzaffarnagar alleged that some police personnel resorted to lathicharge on some of the protesting farmers. “We are not seeking any alms from the government. We want our right,” said Harmik Singh, a farmer who came from Meerut. Farmers are in distress because of high electricity prices and fuel rates shooting through the roof. “Does LPG price of Rs 500 sound right to you?” a farmer asked.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from the Opposition with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioning why the farmers were not allowed to enter Delhi. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “This once again demonstrates the government’s anti-farmer attitude.”

BSP chief Mayawati said, “The BJP, which came to power promising to bring the good days for the farmers has targeted them when they only wanted to march to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti and voice their problems.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath questioned politicians’ right to speak for farmers as “they cannot differentiate between potato and sugarcane”.