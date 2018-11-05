Clamour grows for ordinance on Ram temple construction

Amid a growing clamour for a law to clear the way for its construction at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh, the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, on Sunday “directed” the government to bring in a legislation or an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A two-day conclave of the Samiti, which saw participation of over 3,000 seers from across the country, deliberated on a number of issues including a central legislation for cow protection, cleaning of the Ganga River and construction of the Ram Temple.

“We direct the government to either bring in a law or an ordinance (for the construction of the Ram temple),” Ramanand Hansdevacharya, the patron of the organisation, said in the concluding remarks of the conclave.

Reacting to the seers’ directive, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told at a function in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) that he respected the sentiments of honourable seers regarding the temple and that “no power can stop” construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya. He said, the Bharatiya Janata Party “was is and will always” favour construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The issue is pending with the Supreme Court, hence, I cannot comment,” he said. Maurya, however, hastened to added that, “We can tell for certain in one line that a grand Ram temple would be constructed whenever time comes.”

Reiterating his party’s stand on the issue, the UP deputy CM said, “What we can firmly assure (people) is that not even a brick in the name of Babar would be laid or allowed to be laid at the birthplace of Ramlala.”

UP Religious Affairs minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary too assured that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be “definitely built” as per the people’s aspirations.

The demand for a law for construction of the Ram temple has been growing after the Supreme Court last month said that an “appropriate bench” will decide in the first week of January the schedule of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Monday pressed for the construction of the temple, saying it would lead to an atmosphere of “goodwill and harmony” in the country. Then on Friday, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi stoked the fire more at the RSS national executive meeting near Mumbai, where he said Hindus were feeling insulted by the Supreme Court’s declaration that it had priorities other than the Ayodhya issue and insisted for an ordinance if all options run out. “We will not hesitate to launch an agitation for a Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions,” he had said.

Terming as “extremely dangerous” Joshi’s remark, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), general secretary, Maulana Wali Rahmani said, “The flurry of activities vis-a-vis the demand for construction of a Ram temple by the so-called Hindu outfits and their impatience clearly indicates that it is politically-driven. This is being done to build pressure for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But, what those outfits do is still not clear.”

He said if the RSS launches a movement in this regard, “It will be extremely dangerous and will lead to an atmosphere of chaos in the country.” “The quantum of hatred between the Hindus and the Muslims was not so much in 1992. In the recent years, the rift has widened,” Rahmani claimed.

Maulana Ashad Rashidi, president of the Jamait Ulema-e-Hind’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said, “All of us have to exercise patience and wait for the court’s verdict. Whatever is the verdict of the court, it must be accepted. This will ensure an atmosphere of peace in the country.”