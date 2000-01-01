Chinese looks to India for tourism

China is not a major source market for Indian tourism yet. But there is a clear opportunity for the tourism sector as China has recorded the fastest growth in terms of interest in visiting Indian destinations in 2017.

Chinese tourists are increasingly searching for Indian destinations, hotels and restaurants. As per a TripAdvisor study, China topped the list of countries with gr­owing interest in India, with 134 per cent year-on-year growth recorded last year.

In 2016, China was no­w­h­ere in the top 10 source markets of India. With this unprecedented growth in interest, China has also become the sixth source market in 2017.

“The outbound tourism in China is growing leaps and bounds in recent years and China is becoming the largest source market for several tourist markets acr­oss the globe. The growing search for Indian destinations is a good indication and it has a potential to translate into higher arrivals in the coming years. Both the gove­r­nment and the tourism se­rvice providers should wake up to this opportunity,’ said Nikhil Ganju, country manager, TripAdvisor India.

According to reports, 122 million Chinese tourists tra­velled to different global destinations in 2016. Increasing income as well as visa and flight convenience has led to year-on-year growth in the number of Chinese outbo­und tourists. China is the largest source of outbound tourists in Thailand, Japan, S Korea, Russia, Maldives, the UK and other European countries.

But China’s outbound to­u­rists are still less than 10 per cent of the country’s po­p­ulation and this suggests that there is a huge potential in China’s outbound travel market. The Indian tourism department has started conducted promotional shows in some of the provinces of China. Visa-on-arrival facility is another factor that triggers growth in the number of Chinese tourists.

“Both the government and the tourism service pro­v­iders should look at creating specific travel itinerary for Chinese tourists and get Chinese language speaking people to communicate with them. Buddhist circuits and Bollywood packages would be of interest for the Chinese tourists,” said Ganju.

Proximity and food too is a factor that can attract the Chinese. Apart from China, a few other Asian markets too are rising in terms of interest in Indian destinations.

According to TripAdvisor, rising interest across Asia indicates positive growth in inbound tourism to India, with Asian countries accounting for 6 of the top 10 markets. Bangladesh, Singapore, Th­a­iland and Malaysia are so­me of the notable source markets for India.

