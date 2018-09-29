China not seeking to displace US as top power: FM
By  
AFP
  , Saturday, 29 September 2018
City: 
New York

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed fears Friday that his country was seeking to overtake the United States as the pre-eminent world power, saying Beijing wants global harmony.

Pointing to recent works of US scholars who say China is stepping up efforts for hegemony, Wang said: "I want to tell you very clearly that this is a serious strategic misjudgment." "It is a misguided anticipation that will be extremely detrimental to US interests and the future of the United States," Wang told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, where he was attending the UN General Assembly.

