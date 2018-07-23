CEA does not feel strongly for project Sashakt to tackle NPAs

Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian has hinted at the irrelevance of ‘Sashakt’, the recent NPA resolution mechanism worked out by bankers, saying there would be questions on its necessity, viability and funding arrangements. But he made it clear that the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) will continue as the primary functional and legal framework for NPAs (non-performing assets) recovery.

The chief advisor who is at the last leg of his India assignment said, “I have not studied in careful detail about AMCs (asset management companies) and ARCs (asset reconstruction companis). But there are questions about how it (Sashakt) will fit into the IBC process or how it will be funded. People are asking the questions and they need to be answered”.

CEA hailed the evolving NPA resolution through IBC so much so that Subramanian said he could almost abandon his pet idea of ‘bad bank’ for the stressed assets corrections in lenders.

“IBC is the major achievement of the government. I was in favour of a bad bank earlier. But because of stigmatised capitalism in India, it was more likely that a judicial process would succeed here,” said the ex-IMF economist. He said IBC is the most important and effective framework for NPA resolution and still the main game in the town.

There have been 3 major NPA cases resolutions under IBC so far – Electrosteel takeover by Vedanta with 60 per cent haircut, Bhusan Steel and Power going to Tata Steel with 30 per cent haircut, and AION Capital-JSW Steel consortium bagging Monnet Ispat whe­re lenders take a haircut of 75 per cent. The Reliance Industries-JM Financial ARC consortium has won the bid for Alok Industries at 83 per cent haircut.

Still evolving, the project Sashakt is being seen as a move to prevent NPA cases from moving to NCLT. On July 3, the government along with bankers came out with a 5-pronged strategy to deal with NPAs where PSBs will take the lead in setting up of AMC for resolution of loans above Rs 500 crore.

The strategy includes – SME resolution approach, bank-led resolution approach, AMC/AIF-led resolution appr­oach, NCLT/IBC approach, and asset-trading platform.

“An independent AMC would be set up, and AIF (alternate investment fund) would raise funds from institutional investors,” finance minister Piyush Goyal had said. The government will have no role in this initiative, he had added. “AMC/AIF will become a market maker and ensure healthy competition, fair price and cash recovery,” he said adding there was no proposal to set up a bad bank and there could be more than one AMC.