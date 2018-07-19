CBI files charge sheet against Chidambaram, son in Aircel-Maxis case

The CBI today filed a supplementary charge sheet against former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, naming them accused in the Aircel Maxis deal case.

The charge sheet was filed before special CBI judge O P Saini who has fixed July 31 for considering the document.



The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal of Rs 3,500 crore and INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.



It was during his tenure as the finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures in which alleged irregularities have been found.