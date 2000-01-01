Car sales to grow by 9-10% in FY18

The Indian passenger vehicle industry, one of the most important economic indicators in India, is likely to consolidate on its growth path for the fourth year in a row since FY2014, the year when it last witnessed a blip. Domestic car sales will grow by a healthy 9-10 per cent during this financial year and between 9-11 per cent at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five fiscals, rating agency ICRA said on Tuesday.

“Growth rate could accelerate further by 100-150 bps in case of speedier recovery in economic activity,” Subrata Ray, senior group vice-president, corporate sector ratings at Icra Research told Financial Chronicle. Overall macroeconomic indicators remain favourable with GDP growth rate expected to accelerate in the second half of FY2018. Rural income is also projected to recover in the backdrop of normal monsoon in most regions of the country.

“This will boost sale of cars in Asia’s third biggest economy,” Ray predicted. In addition, the cost of car ownership continues to moderate on account of falling interest rate and moderate fu­el prices, he said. According to Ray, given low penetration levels in the country, the long-term prospects of the industry remain favourable.

“We expect domestic passenger vehicle sales to grow by 9-10 per cent during FY2018 and we maintain a 9-11 per cent CAGR estimate over the next five fiscals,” he pointed out.

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesale dispatches to dealerships in the country grew by a healthy 13.4 per cent during the second quarter. The growth was driven by re-stocking of inventory by dealers post GST implementation, favourable demand momentum, customer sentiments, recovery in rural income as well as moderate cost of car ownership (lower EMIs).

According to an ICRA report, the growth trend was in line with its earlier estimate where it anticipated inventory re-stocking as well as favourable macros to support healthy wholesale dispatches.

“Rural economy seems to be gaining momentum on account of increase in minimum support prices, farm loan waiver, the Seventh Pay Commission and normal monsoon in most parts of India,” Ray pointed out. He said two original equipment makers (OEMs ), namely, Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales and Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker by sales, which have sizeable exposure to rural segment, witnessed handsome grow th in wholesale growth dispatches in recent months.

