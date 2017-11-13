Cait may take Infosys to court against GSTN glitches

Blaming Infosys for glitches in the GST Network, the confederation of all India traders (Cait) on Sunday said it will go to court if no action is taken against the company.

In a statement, CAIT said GST portal has brought much harassment and mental agony to traders by its non-smooth functioning and has proved a major roadblock in success of a good taxation system like GST.In a statement, Cait said GST portal has br­o­ught much harassment and me­n­tal agony to tra­ders by its non-smo­o­th functioning and has pr­o­ved a major roa­dblo­ck in success of a good ta­xation system like GST.

The traders’ body said “it has failed to understand why no action is being tak­en against Infosys and oth­er companies who have ta­k­en the contract of GST portal at a huge cost of about Rs 1,400 crore”. Infosys has denied the allegations as “completely inaccurate”.

The confederation of all India traders (Cait) said against its demand of CBI enquiry, Infosys has come out with ‘lame excuses’ ha­ving a ster­eotype reply that portal is functioning well. “If no immediate action is taken against Infosys, it will have no other alternative left but to take shelter of the court of law to intervene in the matter and while identifying the culprits award them suitable punishment for non-performance and wastage of public money. No one will be allowed to run away with public mo­ney,” Cait said.

Earlier this month, the IT major said in a statement: “Infosys is pr­­oud to be associated with the GST project, wh­­ich is the largest tax pr­o­ject of its kind in the world. The system has demonstrated su­c­cess acr­o­ss several parameters”.