Cabinet secy assault: Police to quiz Kejriwal

The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said. Reacting sharply to the development, Aam Adami Party has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “misusing” Delhi police to “bother” Kejriwal.

A senior police officer said that the notice was sent to Kejriwal on Wednesday to join the investigations on May 18 at 11 am. The notice said, “You are required to attend investigation and be available at your residence/office on May 18 at 11 am. In the event, such timing is not convenient to you due to official exigencies, kindly intimate an alternate time.” However, Kejriwal has not responded to the notice, the official said. There is also a possibility that the police may also ask Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia to join the investigation after the chief minister.

Reacting sharply to the Delhi police notice, AAP’s Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It is for the first time in India that a chief minister is being examined in a fake case. Modi ji is misusing the police to bother the chief minister but people stand by Kejriwal.” He also alleged that the prime minister is “pressurising” chief secretary Prakash to pursue a false case against the AAP supremo.

Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and a party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned in connection with the case. Police have already questioned the 11 AAP MLAs who were present at the chief minister’s residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked. Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia were also present there.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the ÇM’s residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.