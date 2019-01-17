Cabinet approves Rs 22,594-cr expansion of Numaligarh refinery
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 17 January 2019
City: 
New Delhi

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 22,594-crore expansion of Numaligarh refinery in Assam for increasing the capacity by 6 million tonnes per annum to meet the fuel demand of north-eastern India.

The government will provide a Rs 1,020 crore viability gap funding for the project, said Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a news briefing on Cabinet decisions.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, in which 61.65 per cent is owned by Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), currently refines 3 million tonnes of crude oil a year. The refinery was set up in 1999 following the Assam Accord.

Goyal said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the expansion of the refinery to 9 million tonnes per annum. "It (the project) involves setting up of a crude oil pipeline from Paradip (in Odisha) to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri (in West Bengal) at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore. The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months, after approval and receipt of statutory clearances," he said.

The total project cost of Rs 22,594 crore will be financed by a mix of debt, equity and Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The debt of Rs 15,102 crore will be raised by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and apart from its internal accrual of Rs 2,307 crore, the promoters — BPCL, Oil India Ltd and Government of Assam (GoA) will contribute to equity. "The project will be supported by VGF of Rs 1,020 crore from the Government of India," he said.

The expansion of the refinery will meet the deficit of petroleum products in the North-East. It will also sustain the operations of all North East refineries by augmenting their crude availability.

Oil India Ltd (OIL) holds a 26 per cent stake in the refinery with the Assam government holding the balance 12.35 per cent equity. Demand for fuel in the Northeast has outstripped other regions.

The refinery was set up in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985, and was conceived as a vehicle for speedy industrial and economic development of the region. The 3 million tonnes per annum Numaligarh refinery was dedicated to the nation by the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on July 9, 1999. It began commercial production of fuel in October 2000.  

More From Plan and Policy
Allocation of microwave spectrum doesn’t flout SC order: Manoj Sinha

Refuting strongly the allegation of giving away valuable telecom spectrum without auction and thereby defying the Supreme Court order, telecom minister Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said administrative

CAIT urges govt not to make changes to FDI norms, probe e-comm firms’ biz

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday urged the government not to accede to any demand by large e-commerce players or US associations for changes or delayed implementation of revised FDI norms for e-comm

Exide brings in new range

Exide Industries Ltd, the country’s largest lead acid storage battery maker, has now rolled out a new range of next generation online UPS called Power NXT.

In battleground Bengal, Amit Shah rallies to counter Mamata’s mega Oppn show

The BJP will kick-start a three-day series of rallies to be addressed by party chief Amit Shah across West Bengal on January 20, a day after Mamata Banerjee's mega show featuring opposition leaders