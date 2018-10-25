Business confidence rises marginally in Oct-Dec
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 25 October 2018
New Delhi

Corporate India’s business optimism for the October-December quarter improved marginally on expectations of higher festive season demand, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission awards and increase in minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops, a report said on Wednesday.

For the October-December quarter of this year, the Dun & Bradstreet Composite Business Optimism Ind­ex stood at 79.5, registering an increase of 3.6 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. “Aspects that appear to improve optimism levels are expectations of higher demand given the festive season, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission awards, reduction in the GST rates on selected commodities and incre­ase in MSP of khariff cro­ps,” said Manish Sinha, man­aging director – India, Dun & Bradstreet. It said optimism for net profits sto­od at 65 per cent, an incr­e­a­se of 9 percentage points as compared with the same period a year ago, while optimism for new orders stood at 70 per cent (up 5 perce­n­t­age points) and optimism for volume of sales at 75 per ce­nt (up 4 percentage points).

Regarding the marginal rise in business optimism index, Sinha said high non-performing assets (NPAs) in banks, the tightening of li­quidity, depreciation in ru­pee, firming of crude oil prices and geo-political issues and trade wars is expe­cted to have tampered business sentiment.

“Going forward, the in­dex will depend upon the unfolding of further inform­ation or regulations on the NBFCs following the recent default by a systemically important NBFC, whi­ch is likely to add to the ca­u­tiousness amongst businesses, especially MSMEs, as they are largely funded by this segment,” he said. The index arrived at this on the basis of a quarterly survey of business expectations.

