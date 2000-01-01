Budget could impact monetary policy

We expect the central government to meet the FY19 fiscal target but slip on the FY20 one. A new package for rural India and continued support for small businesses are likely to be the key themes.

We believe the budget details will influence upcoming monetary policy action. The central government will present its budget on February 1. Though it could be superceded by a new budget presented by the incoming government, it is still important because it gives a sense of the likely fiscal package if the current government were to remain in power, and it provides a template that any new government could use. It is important to put this budget in context. It's a national election year, which has traditionally been associated with higher spending. And there are concerns that growth is slowing (though we believe those concerns are overdone). The FY19 budget math is tricky, but we expect the 3.3 per cent of GDP fiscal deficit target to be met.

There are risks of slippage due to a shortfall in GST, excise and income tax revenues, as well as spectrum sale proceeds. And yet there are some notable offsets that could help, namely an option to dip into the GST cess fund and cut expenditure. For FY20, we expect rural incomes and small businesses to be the key themes. We expect the government to announce some form of rural direct cash support given recent evidence that such support is more likely to help the intended beneficiaries than other forms of support.

However, we believe that the new scheme will replace some older schemes and the net additional bill to the exchequer will be limited to 0.3 per cent of GDP. Instead of the pre-announced fiscal deficit target of 3.1 per cent, we expect the government to announce a number closer to 3.3 per cent for FY20. This, by our estimate, will impart a small positive fiscal impulse. However, net borrowing by government is likely to rise faster than nominal GDP growth. The risk to our projection is that the government will opt for no slippage in FY20. But if it announces a new package for rural India, there could be some slippage eventually.

We would also note that the budget could impact monetary policy. If it gives a sense that the fiscal consolidation outlook is unclear, and that rural incomes are likely to rise on the back of a credible rural package, the RBI might choose to keep rates on hold. However, if the sense is that the fiscal path is broadly in control, and low rural incomes and food prices will linger for longer, some space for easing could emerge. Yet another reason why this budget is important, despite being an "interim" one.