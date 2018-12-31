Bollywood flavour to boost tourism in Huntsville

Tourism officials in Alabama are working hard for the opening of six places in Huntsville state, which were filmed in the Bollywood flick ‘Zero,’ with expectations that fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif would surely visit the places.

“The state is preparing for a rush of fans,” said Alabama tourism department deputy director Grey Brennan. “By visiting the actual locations where scenes from the movie were filmed, these fans will get a ‘Zero’ movie experience they will always remember,” emphasised Brennan.

“Huntsville is also home to US Space & Rocket Centre, the largest space flight museum in the world, which would definitely attract visitors,” he hoped.

In Alabama, the experience can include visits to Von Braun Centre, Hindu Cultural Centre of North Alabama, Huntsville Botanical Garden, Grille 29 and downtown Huntsville. One can also walk amid 27 rockets in the rocket garden and experience thrilling space-flight simulations.

Explaining the preparation, Brennon said, “The family-and-adult space camps would be a must for the visitors. You get to launch on simulated missions and train like an astronaut on the multi-axis trainer and 1/6th gravity chair.” However, people are required to make advance booking to have these experiences.