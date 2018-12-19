BJP terms Rahul’s remark a new low in public discourse

The BJP on Tuesday described Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remark that he will not allow prime minister Narendra Modi to sleep until farm loans are waived as a new low in the country’s public discourse.

Nothing better can be expected from Gandhi, whose party ensured that Indians did not sleep during its 60 years of rule due to rampant corruption, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. “Friends I am given to understand that Rahul Gandhi today said that he will not allow prime minister Narendra Modi to sleep. This is a new low in the public discourse of the country,” Prasad told reporters.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Prasad said he should come to the Parliament and debate the Rafale issue. Daring the Congress and its chief to show “courage” and discuss the fighter jet deal “eye-to-eye” in the House, Prasad said, “Don’t run away from the debate.”

Referring to Gandhi addressing the issue of farmer distress, Prasad said it was just drama. The Congress, he said, had been in power for about 60 of the last 70 years. “What have they done for farmers? They are doing just drama now,” he said.