BJP stirs Kasganj cauldron as Centre seeks report from state

The Centre has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the communal clashes in Kasganj, where one person was killed and two others were injured in the clashes that followed stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Republic Day. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the violence.

In a communication, the Home Ministry asked the state government to send a comprehensive report about the violence that started last Friday, and the steps taken to restore peace in Kasganj and its adjoining areas. The state government has also been asked to provide details about the steps taken to punish those involved in the violence. As many as 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence while security forces were maintaining a tight vigil.

Even as life limped back to normal in strife-torn Kasganj, some miscreants tried to create trouble on Tuesday by damaging a dome-like structure on the wall of an Eidgah in Amanpur. On Monday, a shopkeeper’s store was burnt down. The police and administration controlled the situation immediately, District Magistrate RP Singh said.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday broke his silence on the violence promising action against those involved even as politics brewed over the clashes with BJP hardliner Vinay Katiyar saying there were some “Pakistan supporter” who would go to any extent to defy the Tricolour. “Our government is committed to provide security to each and every citizen. Anarchy has no place in the state,” Adityanath told reporters in Lucknow, his first comments since the clashes.

In a letter to the chief minister, Kasganj MLA Devendra Singh Rajput (BJP) demanded that the deceased Chandan Gupta be accorded the status of a martyr with a traffic roundabout named after him, jobs for two of his family members and trial for his killers under the treason law. A Noida-based journalist Rahul Upadhyay, meanwhile scotched rumours being spread on the social media that he was killed in the clashes.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that he felt the violence was pre-planned and claimed that media would have chosen a “different” line if the killed youth. Singh also referred to Bareilly District Magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh’s comments on Facebook that appeared to blame right-wing groups for provoking communal clashes. “I have come to know that a bureaucrat has made some remarks on why some are raising ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ slogans. I want to ask why not raise Pakistan Murdabad slogan. We raise this slogan as Pakistan kills our soldiers and is involved in spreading cross border terrorism,” he said.

A short service commission Army officer before joining the civil services, Raghvendra, 59, was last year posted as the district magistrate of Bareilly, about 100 km from Kasganj. His now-deleted post said a “strange trend” that had begun of late was to visit Muslim majority areas and raise slogans against Pakistan. “Why? Are they (Muslims) Pakistanis?” The same thing had happened in Khailam village of Bareilly. Then stones were thrown, FIRs lodged.”