BJP plans tractor rally in Mandsaur on July 1
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 21 June 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The BJP will organise a “tractor rally” in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur on July 1 in an apparent show of strength in the Assembly election year with the district having emerged as a locus of farm politics following the death of five farmers in a protest last year. The state, where the BJP has been in power since 2003, goes to polls later this year.

The Congress, the saffron party’s main rival, has made the alleged farm distress a key plank of its campaign. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was in Mandsaur earlier this month in a show of his party’s solidarity with the farmers.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who hails from MP, said he will lead a rally of 10,000 tractors with five farmers in each of them to highlight the support his party continues to enjoy among the state’s farmers. “The farmers are happy with the state government and will back (the BJP) like they have done all these years,” he said.

The party’s choice of Mandsaur as the venue for its rally is significant as it wants to send out a message that it has managed to woo farmers following the last year’s violent protests in the district that left five dead in police firing.

The state government since then has accepted most of the demands of farmers, BJP leaders have said.

More From Plan and Policy
Pressure groups stalled balanced development efforts in J&K: Amit Shah

In his first comments following the break-up of the PDP-BJP alliance on Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah has blamed “pressure groups” in J&K for stalling his party’s efforts for an equitable gr

Governor’s rule imposed in J&K; Army chief says anti-terror operations to continue

Jammu and Kashmir was brought under Governor’s rule on Wednesday and the state Assembly put under suspended animation, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed with the BJP ending the three-yea

Govt committed to A-I strategic sale: Sinha

The government is committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India and a plan is being prepared to run the airline efficiently, the civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after the carri

MPC members voted unanimously for 25 bps rate hike

RBI governor Urjit Patel voted for interest rate hike citing inflation risks and related uncertainties whi­le his deputy Viral Acharya felt there was no alternative to it by 25 basis points, as per