BJP MP quits party, Lok Sabha; to share dais with Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP from Maharashtra Nana Patole, a critic of the central and state governments’ handling of farmers issues, on Friday resigned from the party and the Lok Sabha, accusing the saffron party of failing to keep the promises it made to the people.

Announcing his decision, he told reporters that he would join Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Ahmedabad on December 11. People, he alleged, are “dying” due to the BJP governments’ policies, a reference to farmers’ suicide, and that his voice was being “stifled”.

Patole, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, also took potshots at Prime Minister Modi, saying his response to issues raised by him was not expected in a democracy and they had an “argument”. He was referring to a meeting Modi had with BJP MPs from some states.

The MP from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency, where he had defeated NCP heavyweight Praful Patel in 2014, also met Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mohan Prakash, who said his party was a home for Patole.