BJP attacks Mamata on Amit Shah's chopper row in Malda
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 22 January 2019

BJP has launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for denying permission to BJP state president Amit Shah's chopper to land for a rally in Malda.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the West Bengal CM is afraid of BJP's rising popularity in the state and that's why it is creating hurdles. Citing upgradation of work, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government denied permission to the state BJP to land party president Amit Shah’s chopper at the Malda airstrip ahead of his rally on Tuesday. The government said the helicopter could land at the ground opposite Hotel Golden Park.

Responding to the BJP’s request in a letter dated January 18, the additional district magistrate said, “Up-gradation work at Malda airport going on. Sand and material lying around. Airport not suitable for safe landing of the helicopter. Permission not possible.” However, questioning the decision, the BJP asked how was the helipad being used by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. In a letter dated January 18, the BJP general secretary asked, “Malda Airport is used by the West Bengal government to land their helicopter every Wednesday. You are saying that Malda airport is not suitable for safe landing, then why you are allowing the helicopter of the Bengal government?”

Hitting out at the chief minister Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Mamata’s helicopter had landed at the same helipad a few days ago. I have pictures to show how neat and clean the helipad is. By denying permission to Shah, she has abused her power.”

Responding to the allegations, the CM later told reporters, “Permission has been given but there are security issues. Police had said that the chopper should land at some other place. I also change my chopper’s landing on their request. We have granted permission for meeting as we believe in democracy. They (BJP) are distorting information and misleading people.”

- FC Bureau

More From Plan and Policy
ONGC share buyback to open on January 29

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) Rs 4,022 crore share buyback programme will open on January 29 and close on February 11, the company said in its offer letter to shareholders.

HCL showcases technologies that make societal changes at Davos

Tech firm HCL Technologies will host a three-day event in a special Pavilion, at the World Economic Forum.

LIC completes acquisition of 51% stake in IDBI Bank

Insurance behemoth LIC Monday completed the acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank, marking  the entry of more than 60 years old state-owned insurer into the banking space.

Interest-free, Rs 1 lakh loan for farmers soon

Farmers in the country have a reason to smile, as another booster package from the Narendra Modi government is in the works, which aims to provide interest-free loan up to Rs 1 lakh to small and ma