BJP attacks Mamata on Amit Shah's chopper row in Malda

BJP has launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for denying permission to BJP state president Amit Shah's chopper to land for a rally in Malda.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said the West Bengal CM is afraid of BJP's rising popularity in the state and that's why it is creating hurdles. Citing upgradation of work, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government denied permission to the state BJP to land party president Amit Shah’s chopper at the Malda airstrip ahead of his rally on Tuesday. The government said the helicopter could land at the ground opposite Hotel Golden Park.

Responding to the BJP’s request in a letter dated January 18, the additional district magistrate said, “Up-gradation work at Malda airport going on. Sand and material lying around. Airport not suitable for safe landing of the helicopter. Permission not possible.” However, questioning the decision, the BJP asked how was the helipad being used by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. In a letter dated January 18, the BJP general secretary asked, “Malda Airport is used by the West Bengal government to land their helicopter every Wednesday. You are saying that Malda airport is not suitable for safe landing, then why you are allowing the helicopter of the Bengal government?”

Hitting out at the chief minister Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Mamata’s helicopter had landed at the same helipad a few days ago. I have pictures to show how neat and clean the helipad is. By denying permission to Shah, she has abused her power.”

Responding to the allegations, the CM later told reporters, “Permission has been given but there are security issues. Police had said that the chopper should land at some other place. I also change my chopper’s landing on their request. We have granted permission for meeting as we believe in democracy. They (BJP) are distorting information and misleading people.”

