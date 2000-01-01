A bilingual budget that speaks to India & Bharat

Nearly four years of tough structural reforms, fiscal consolidation and courageous measures such as demonetisation and GST have allowed finance minister Arun Jaitley to boldly venture into unchartered social security territory.

The National Healthcare Protection Scheme (NHPS) will be the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme that will benefit 500 million people. That is roughly the entire population of US and Russia put together.

There are three pillars to budget 2018:

*Recognition of healthcare of young and old

*Making agriculture not just viable but a vibrant economic engine

*Unrelenting focus on infrastructure

These three pillars are interlinked, which support the edifice of the government’s broader purpose of making the country prosperous and enhance people’s ‘ease of living’.

The Ayushman Bharat programme recognised the merits of a healthy nation. NHPS under the Ayushman Bharat programme will provide a health and hospitalisation cover of Rs 500,000 a year for 100 million poor fa­milies. This will also potentially create several thousands jobs as new hea­l­thcare facilities will come up in every district and village. This move will go a long way in empowering India’s poor and underprivileged.

As the finance minister and the prime minister have indicated, this certainly brings India a lot closer to universal healthcare.

India is home to the second largest population of the elderly. A fifth of our population is above 60 years. The ageing population has special healthcare requirements. But post-retirement the ability of citizens to save enough for healthcare diminishes in a single swoop. Their healthcare cannot be secured without insurance.

The government’s initiatives announced to enhance the affordability of buying health insurance for se­niors is a welcome move and will go a long way in prov­iding them with a financial cushion in medical adversity.

The income tax exemption under section 80D from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens will incentivise the younger population to care better of those who cared for us.

The re-introduction of a standard deduction of Rs. 40,000 instead of the exemption for transport allowance and medical reimbursement will add a few thousand rupees more to the family kitty.

Agricultural market and infrastructure fund of Rs 2000 crore announced by the finance minister is poised to strengthen the market connectivity. This initiative of connecting farmers to directly access cost-effective inputs, like fertilizers and chemicals and receive optimal pricing for their crop produce through the government-sponsored programme will certainly go a long way in increasing the income of nearly half of our people who are involved in the agriculture industry.

Proud farmers who get full value for their produce will be encouraged to grow more and grow healthier food. Food security ensures health security. Only a healthy nation can be more productive nation.

Also, I believe productivity requires the lubricant of reliable infrastructure. The infrastructure spending in the budget has gone up 25 per cent. The budget makes an all-time high allocation to road and railway sectors. The estimated budgetary and extra-budgetary expenditure on infrastructure has been increased to Rs 5.97 lakh crore for 2018-19, this will contribute to economic growth, connect and integrate the nation with a network of roads, airports, railways, ports and inland waterways.

The ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore, has been sanctioned. This will boost the existing road and highways. The railways’ capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 1.48 lakh crore; in another encouraging initiative, 99 cities have been selected under the smart cities mission with an outlay of Rs. 2.04 lakh crore. These initiatives will create job opportunities and facilitate generation of employment. This creates a virtuous cycle.

Budget 2018 manages the difficult tightrope walk of fiscal prudence, spurring domestic demand in a tough external economic environment and ensuring social security.