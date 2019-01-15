UP, Bihar will decide who gets Centre, says Tejaswi

Stressing the message of BSP-SP alliance has gone down well throughout the country, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide who will be in power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone...(now) the people of UP and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre," Tejaswi told newspersons here after meeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav. The RJD leader had met BSP supremo Mayawati here on Sunday night. "In UP there are 80 seats while Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats...along with Jharkhand which has 14 seats a major chunk of 134 seats are in these states. The BJP has around 115 seats of these...with alliance in these states, the BJP will lose 100 seats," Tejashwi claimed.

Asserting that people are not happy with the saffron party, he said they had also come to "cheat" Bihar, with the prime minister promising special package. He also referred to "CM chacha" (Nitish Kumar) going with the BJP after breaking the alliance with RJD. "This step of the BSP and the SP is going to be hailed in later stages," he said, adding that it will prevent the country from going into the "clutches" of the RSS.