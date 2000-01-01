Big brands line up for Andhra’s Anantapur manufacturing hub

Many big brands are all set to enter Andhra Pradesh with the state launching an ultra-mega integrated automobile project in Anantapur district.

Already the state has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 24,754.64 crore in the auto sector with auto majors such as Isuzu Motors, Kia Motors along with their ancillaries Hero Motors, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Brakes India (part of TVS group) and Veera Vahana (bus building) setting up shop all over the state from Krishna and Chittoor to Nelore. While Isuzu has already started production, others are in the process.

Andhra Pradesh has attracted one of the largest FDI investments in recent years — $2 billion or Rs 13,500 crore from Kia Motors, along with its subsidiaries and ancillaries, to set up an ultra-mega integrated automobile project in Anantapur district.

After Kia set shop, 300 South Korean companies have shown interest in the state, a state official said. Toyota has recently announced providing electric vehicles to the state. Kim Hyung Tae, the consul general of South Korea for South India, in fact, lauded the Make-in-India programme and said it has enabled companies from his nation invest a Rs 25,000 crore. “Around 100 Korean companies are going to invest in Andhra in the next six months,” Tae added.

Sri City, another well-developed industrial city, strategically located near Chennai, is already housing over 165 companies from 27 countries. Officials say, the companies have invested nearly Rs 27,000 crore in Sri City so far. It is buzzing with activity, brought alive by more than 90 operating units of industrial sectors that include brands such as Alstom (metro coaches), Isuzu (auto major), Kobelco (excavators), Colgate Palmolive (toothbrushes), Lavazza (coffee), Kellogg’s (cereals), Foxconn (cellular phones), PepsicCo and Mondelez (Cadbury).

During the Partnership Summit 2017 earlier this month, 13 companies including the likes of Manpasand Beverages, Windar Renewables, Blue Star, TCI and Snowman Logistics signed MOUs with Sri City, with a total committment of Rs 600 crore.

The state is also meticulously working out strategies to develop robust infrastructure to promote manufacturing. Apart from already plannedVisakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), a number of infrastructure projects are being developed to link ports and airports with manufacturing clusters. A large VCIC node is also coming up near Sri City in Srikalahasti-Yerpedu. The whole area in and around Sri City will be developed into an industrial hub.