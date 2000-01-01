Big Boys of Indian stocks getting bigger and better

There are a handful of stocks, whose market price is above Rs 3,000 apiece. Promoters and investors of these coveted companies are disinclined to part with the shares, giving little chance for a new investor to own these shares. Much like Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, which is listed in New York Stock Exchange.

MRF with Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 64,701.25 on BSE tops the list of most expensive shares bought and sold on stock exchanges. The company has a market cap of Rs 27,440.73 crore as on Tuesday and has given a return of 6.54 per cent since April this year.

Others in the club of Big Boys of Indian stock market are Eicher Motors (Rs 31,605 per share), Bosch (Rs 21,250), Maruti Suzuki (Rs 7,897.75), Nestle (Rs7,288), Hero MotoCorp (Rs 3,683), Baja Auto(Rs 3135), Blue Dart Express (Rs 4185), Shree Cement (Rs18,733), Page Industries( Rs 18,750) and Honeywell Automation India (Rs 15,900).

Seven of these 11 companies have given return in the range of 10-54 per cent in the last six months and only two have given a negative return.

Experts said they are all quality names and have cared to deliver what consumers want. At the same time they are also slated to grow at very high rate in future too. Anita Gandhi, executive director, Arihant Capital Markets, said, “In case of these companies it is the investor who rate these company highly and also promoter have not gone for equity dilution. High prices reflect their valuation for growth and quality. Both promoters and investors are not parting with the shares and new investors keep coming at even high prices. India’s improving purchasing power has helped these companies.”

One common feature of all of them is that they consumer facing companies. More than half of them are from the auto and auto ancillary sector — MRF, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto — reflecting the booming automobile sector.

“Institutional investors and high networth individuals are mostly investing in these companies as high prices act as a barrier for retail investors, making it difficult for them to buy and hold,” Gandhi said.

Some of these companies have bounced back from serious issues that challenged their market position. Nestle, for example, was hammered due to controversy over harmful content in its popular fast food Maggi. Maruti was battered as company planned a second car plant in Gujarat on a different business model which public investors were not ready to accept. Both have recovered the lost ground

since then.

The future potential for some of these companies are driving their valuation, Brokers expect Maruti to soon touch Rs 10,000 per share mark.

Page Industries, another in the elite club, has high growth outlook as the brand Jockey has been the market leader in the underwear garments segment for many years now.

Prithvi Haldea, founder and chairman, Prime Database, said, “There is nothing called high price, in absolute number the share price may appear an outlier, but they deserve the price based on their valuation.”

“Also promoters may not like to split shares as it may bring in lot of small investors which only raises the cost to the company as you have to service them by sending annual reports, call them for the annual general meetings etc.,” Haldea said.

On the other hand for the value investors share price is not important and they would still buy. “Also shares are not split as promoters feel why create unnecessary speculation in the market, only reason shares are split is to attract small investors,” Haldea said.

