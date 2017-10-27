Former chairman of St­ate Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya on Th­ursday said the government should have given more time to ba­nks to adequately prepare for dem­o­netisation, which had put tremendous strain on domestic lenders.

Last year on November 8, prime minister Narendra Modi had announced scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The move was aimed at cracking do­wn on black money, corru­ption and fake currencies.

“If we prepare extra for anything, then its fruit or result is better. Obviously, if there were more preparation (for demonetisati­on), then definitely it wo­uld have been less strenuous on us. If you want to move cash, there are ru­les, we need police, arr­an­ge the convoy, determine the route contiguity... it’s a very large logistic exercise,” Bhattacharya said.

According to Bhattach­arya, who retired as the SBI chief earlier this mon­th, more time was ne­e­ded to assess whether no­te ban was a correct step or not.

Spelling out some of the advantages of demonetisation, she said there has been a 40 per cent rise in the nu­mber of taxpayers, lower reliance on high value currency and gre­ater digitisation. “I don’t th­ink people with black money will get scot-free. Technology will help ana­l­yse lakhs of accounts. People with black money now know that they are under scanner,” she said.

On the recent plan of the government to infuse Rs 2.1 trillion capital into public sector banks, the ex-SBI chief said if the ec­onomy has to grow, capital has to be given to banks.

When asked whether she had received any ph­one call from any politici­an for giving loans to any company, she said in the current times nobody calls and even if politicians call pitching for any company, there is no provision for banks to lend. “I can say with honesty that none of such calls came during my tenure. Today, the systems and processes in banks are such that one person alo­ne can’t take a call (decision on lending). The decision has to be made thr­o­ugh a committee,” Bhattacharya remarked.