Back to cash economics after months of pain

Satpal, a farmer in Behrol village of Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, gets philosophical when it comes to demonetisation.

“Every human being knows that wealth is governed by the government and life by god. So why fear another notebandi,” he remarks sagely with a shake of his head.

His stoic reply — ‘have to live with it as the government is supreme’ — barely conceals the anger and ordeal through which he and his fellow farmers passed after demonetisation was announced a year ago.

Satpal and many like him remain mystified as to the real beneficiaries of the note ban. Nonetheless, they are not ready to buy the government’s claim that it was aimed at eradicating black money.

Farmers, who have flourished in the cash economy, or what the government terms as ‘informal economy,’ are back in the same system, after so much hardship. However, the only significant difference is that now most of them have opened bank accounts and are using ATM cards to withdraw cash.

As cash supplies have increased, they are happy with the old arrangement and do not trust digital transactions.

“Even the roadside fruit seller has Rs 20,000 cash at any point of time now,” said Satpal, who does not use a surname. But he is convinced that “there cannot be an alternative to cash,” adding, “For the rich people, digital payment may be implemented.”

The opposition parties are organising protests on the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8 as ‘black day,’ while the government, in a counter move, has announced its move to celebrate it as anti-black money day.

Recalling the curbs on cash withdrawal, Devendra Singh of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh believes that economic activities have completely stopped.

He said: “There are neither sellers nor buyers as there is fear among people who want to sell or buy land. If some one was selling a land to buy cheaper land at another place, it benefited three families. Now everything (land buying-selling) has stopped.”

As far as agriculture is concerned, the government has said that there was no major impact on the production of rabi crops last year while farmers believe the current bearish trend in all commodities’ prices is due to demonetisation.

India’s food grains production in rabi season (sowing of which starts in October and harvest in April) in 2016-17 was a record 137.55 million tonnes, according to Union agriculture ministry data. In the aftermath of demonetisation, the government had taken several steps such as easing cash withdrawal of maximum amount for farmers and extension of crop insurance premiums.

Farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait said, “There is hardly any gain for farmers, it caused only losses.”

He added: “Several farmers sold their rice crops at half the rates they got in 2015. Traders told the farmers they did not have cash to make payment. The market is yet to return to its normal position. Farmers continue to like to make transactions in cash and there is a severe crunch.”

According to Tikait, “While sugarcane farmers have bank accounts, others who did not are opening accounts now. Both government (in buying paddy and wheat) and sugar mills pay through cheques, traders continue to make payment in cash, as farmers want that. But the farmers are selling their produce at credit for as much as 15 days.”

He blamed demonetisation as the main cause behind the decline in crops prices. The agriculture market indicates that normal cash flow is yet to come, he said, confirming what the others in the farm sector told Financial Chronicle in the course of interviews.

The farmers have suffered due to the melting prices of agriculture commodities, which may have been due to surplus production. But the timing of demonetisation is questionable as the commodities prices still rule below their benchmark prices.

What’s worse, no one knows when the recovery will take place.

