Auction of two Odisha iron ore mines deferred
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 26 December 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The government has deferred the auction of two iron ore mines having reserves of 93.87 million tonnes in

Odisha, according to a mines ministry report. The government has not given any reason for deferring the auction of the mines.

While the Chandiposhi iron ore block in Sundergarh, Odisha, has reserves of 47.07 million tonnes, the Purheibahal block has reserves of 46.80 million tonnes, the report said. The notice inviting tender for both the mines was released on February 23.

The ministry is also planning to auction two limestone blocks in Chhattisgarh next month. Both the mines have “no end-use reservation”, the ministry said.

The government so far has auctioned 50 mines, including 23 limestone, 17 iron ore, four gold, two each of manganese and graphite blocks and one each of bauxite and diamond block.

From the 50 mineral blocks auctioned so far since 2015, the government will earn a revenue of Rs 1.81 lakh crore over the lease period. To ensure transparency in the mineral sector, the mines and minerals (development and regulation) amendment bill, 2015 was passed by Parliament in 2015.

In a bid to give a push to the auctions, the Centre had earlier said it was considering granting all approvals, including environmental clearance, to mineral blocks before putting them up for sale.

The government had earlier said unless issues related to green clearances and land rights are addressed upfront, India may not make much progress in auctioning mineral blocks in the future.

More From Plan and Policy
9 ministers take oath in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday conducted the first expansion of his Cabinet by inducting nine Congress MLAs, including a woman legislator, as ministers.

Tej Pratap holds second peoples court

Holding peoples court at the RJDs state headquarters for the second consecutive day, Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said he would be happy if his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav

SBI service charges among lowest in sector, says bank MD

The charges for various services offered by the State Bank of India are among the lowest in the industry, said SBI managing director PK Gupta.

RBI to soon release new Rs 20 currency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon introduce a new Rs 20 currency note with additional features, according to a document of the central bank.