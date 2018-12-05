Atul Sahai appointed CMD of NIA

The government, on Tuesday, appointed Oriental Insurance general manager Atul Sahai (in pic) as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of the public sector general insurer New India Assurance (NIA). The post has been lying vacant since retirement of G Srinivasan on July 31. Financial Chronicle had first reported it on November 6, 2018.

“The appointment committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the department of financial services to appoint the general manager of the Oriental Insurance Company as the chairman cum managing director on the board of The New India Assurance Company for a period of five years from the date of notification of his appointment or up to the date of his superannuation or until further orders,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

For the last three months, the responsibilities of the CMD had been discharged to two general managers for a temporary arrangement in the organisation. In August, the finance ministry assigned the job to general mangers and director Hemant G Rokade and C Narambunathan. Earlier, it was speculated that the finance ministry would shift either AV Girija Kumar, CMD of Oriental Insurance Company, or TL Alumelu, CMD of Agriculture Insurance Company (AIC), as the chief of NIA.