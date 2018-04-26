Asaram found guilty of rape, gets life term

AJodhpur court on Wednesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in his ashram five years ago, the second case of a powerful spiritual leader being convicted for a sexual offence in less than a year.

Special judge Madhusudan Sharma’s verdict, which comes as the debate over sexual violence, particularly the rape of minors, intensifies across the country, was read out in the Jodhpur Central Jail where 77-year-old Asaram has been kept for over four years.

Apart from Asaram, two other accused were convicted by the special court for SC/ST cases. It acquitted two others.

“Asaram was given life-long jail term, while his accomplices Sharad and Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the court,” public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi told reporters.

Asaram would be in prison till his natural death, said Bishnoi, adding the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. He said the prosecution demanded the maximum sentence.

We argued that Asaram is not a saint and he, under a conspiracy, called the victim from the hostel and raped her. Sharad and Shilpi were also the part of the conspiracy, he said.

Arguments for the quantum of sentencing were held inside the heavily fortified jail premises, where the trial court delivered its verdict in accordance with the directions of the Rajasthan High Court.

The charge sheet against Asaram and the four other co-accused was filed by the police on November 6, 2013 under various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The teenager had said in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. The 16-year-old girl from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was studying at Asaram’s ashram in Chhindwara in MP. “This is a victory for all such victims and a clear message has been sent out to all the perpetrators of such crimes that you cannot escape the wrath of the law. The victim and her father have really been brave and kudos to them,” said Utsav Bains, the victim’s lawyer.

Ahead of the verdict, security was stepped up in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders were imposed. Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre had asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of Asaram followers. The Home Ministry had sent an advisory fearing a repeat of the violence in Punjab and Haryana that followed the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in August last year, when several people were killed.

Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013. He was under judicial custody since September 2, 2013. He is also facing a rape case in Surat. The godman had unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications through prominent lawyers Subramanian Swamy, Ram Jethmalani, Salman Khurshid and Soli Sorabji, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court and three by the Supreme Court.