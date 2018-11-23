Another stormy meet awaits RBI board as nominees may insist on wider reforms

The next RBI board meet on December 14 promises to be yet another stormy event as the government nominees are slated to insist on governance reforms and broader changes in the central bank’s decision-making process. External observers in the banking sector and RBI said the meeting is unlikely to be “that peaceful internally” as some of the long-practiced structures of the RBI would be touched upon for the first time, with expected resistance from the central bank side to defend its autonomy and operational freedom.

The issue would be eventually either referred to a committee of experts--like what happened on the capital framework issue--or kept for further discussions in the following meetings, said people with direct knowledge of the developments. The government nominees may bat for a supervisory role for the RBI board, which anyway has a strong presence of government nominees. This will facilitate closer supervision of the central bank’s decisions by the board. Apart from this, as part of the governance agenda, the government nominees may also toss the idea of setting up an appellate body as a long-term measure to scrutinise the board’s decisions.

These may, however, worsen the already tense relation between the government and central bank barely after the two sides have reached an uneasy truce over simmering issues like transfer of surplus funds, easing of bad loan norms and ensuring liquidity to the shadow-banking sector. While the government feels the central bank isn’t doing enough to accelerate growth in a crucial election year, the RBI is reluctant to do the government’s bidding that it believes undermines its independence and mature decisions.

Both sides are now trying hard to reach iron out differences on thorny issues. It now emerges that the pending discussions over the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework may be held outside the board meeting first and discussed at the Board for Financial Supervision meeting in the first week of December, before moving it for further deliberations in the RBI board meeting.

The finance ministry has now reportedly pitched for its version of framework criteria, which, officials said, " should be in line with global norms".

While the RBI is likely insist on assets quality improvement and road to profitability before giving the banks under PCA flexibility in lending and branch and human resource expansion, the finance ministry has taken a line that issues like non-performing assets, return on assets and asset quality improvements should be delinked from the PCA norms.

Instead capital adequacy norms should be the sole criteria for releasing the banks from the PCA purview, similar to the global practice.

Finance ministry mandarins think some of the banks have shown visible improvements in their financial parameters to be let off the PCA framework and say if this global norm is followed, three to four banks can easily exit the list.