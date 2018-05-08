AMU: Annual exams postponed; 2 arrested

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday postponed annual examinations in view of the ongoing protests on the campus even as two youths wanted in connection with the violence in the varsity on May 2 were arrested by the police.

The annual examinations will now commence from May 12, AMU vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said. Prof Mansoor said the university had no intention of further delaying the examination schedule as any such move will jeopardise the career prospects of a large number of students.

He said the situation had improved and urged students to come forward and help in ensuring peace on the campus. He said the University has initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on addressing the genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday’s violence.

A 16-member coordination committee of senior faculty members was formed to help engage the protesting students and understand their problems. University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students to “chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy”, he said.

Meanwhile, two persons — Amit Goswami and Yogesh Varshney, a former city president of Hindu Yuva Vahini — were arrested late on Sunday in connection with the violence in AMU on May 2 and sent to custody. They allegedly tried to breach peace by posting inflammatory material on social media, prompting the administration to temporarily suspened internet service in the city. Security in the city has been tightened since Sunday evening after some right-wing outfit members took out a procession on motorcycles in sensitive areas.