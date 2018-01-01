Amazon raises number of rural partners 8 times

Amazon is fast expanding its reach in rural and semi-urban areas. It increased its partnership with local offline stores in rural and semi-urban areas under Udaan project by almost 8 times in 2017. The number of uninitiated customers who have been brought in through Udaan stores also increased 17 times in a year.

Amazon had started Project Udaan in May 2015 to expand its reach in rural and semi-urban areas by tying up with offline partners such as kirana, medical stores and mobile shopping outlets so that local entrepreneurs could assist the uninitiated in shopping online.

In 2016, Amazon had partnered with 2000 such local stores and this number has gone up to 17,000 in 2017. Udaan has brought in 17 times more customers in 2017 and the sales through these stores also have gone up 12 times in the year, the company claimed.

“Project Udaan is going to play a key role in our effort to make Amazon.in accessible within a few minutes to all our customers, and bring the joy online shopping to everyone. We believe the initiative has the potential to be a game-changer for Amazon in India and transformational for all neighborhoods and communities,” Kishore Thota, head (consumer marketing), Amazon India, said.

‘I Have Space Program’ is another initiative that partners with local retailers in cities to help the company with the delivery process. At the end of 2017, Amazon has this partnership with over 17,500 local stores across 225 different cities up from 12,500 in 2016 to deliver products to customers within a 2-km radius of their store. This helps the local retailer get additional income.

On an average, Amazon India’s store partners deliver between 20-30 packages a day, earning a fixed fee per delivery. Several of these stores also double up as pick-up points and receive deliveries on behalf of customers.

The e-commerce company’s Global Selling Program too has seen three times growth in terms of number of products that were shipped out to 75 million in 2017 from 25 million in 2016. The programme helps Indian businesses take their ‘make in India’ products to customers across Amazon’s 10 global marketplaces. The programme launched with a few hundred sellers in May 2015, today has 27,000 sellers.