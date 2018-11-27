Amarinder, Naidu lay foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor
By  
FC Bureau
  , Tuesday, 27 November 2018
City: 
Gurdaspur

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday joined vice president M Venkaiah Naidu in laying the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor, which would facilitate Sikh pilgrims in visiting the 16th-century Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The gurdwara, on the banks of Ravi river, has historical significance for Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent 18 years there. Established by the Sikh Guru in 1522, it is about three-four km from the international border. The opening a corridor to the historical shrine was a long-pending demand of Sikhs. The decision to build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22. Pakistan is to build the corridor on their side and its ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday.

The proposal to open the passage for Sikh pilgrims comes at a time when India-Pakistan ties have nosedived and all bilateral engagements postponed following a number of terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups since 2016. At the foundation stone-laying ceremony here, Singh suggested that there should be no visa for pilgrims travelling via the corridor to visit the historic gurdwara in Pakistan. While he has declined to visit Pakistan as of now due to its support to terrorist groups, Singh said he will accompany the first ‘jatha’ to Kartarpur via the corridor next year.

He announced that the Punjab government has decided to construct a grand Kartarpur Gate near the border and said it would stand tall as a monumental symbol to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev. He urged Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was present at the event, to ensure that the corridor becomes operational by the next Gurpurab (550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev). Gadkari assured Singh that his ministry would try to complete the construction work of the corridor expeditiously.

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore also attended the event. He, along with Naidu and Singh, planted saplings to mark the state government’s ambition to plant 550 trees to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

