Air travel likely to cost more next year

The stage is set for steady price increases by airlines in the coming months to aid moderating volume growth prospects according to a study.

Airlines have used the pricing lever to accelerate share gains from railways and in the process have been able to pass on a modest 30 per cent of the cost increase over the past 9 years to customers.

However, the recent relaxations by Indian Railways to its flexi-fare scheme could moderate down the pace of price increase by airlines.

“With the shift of growth in volumes to airlines having happened to a

large extent, airlines may consider taking price hikes from hereon. Airlines may take comfort in limited inelasticity in demand seen in FY13, when a 20 per cent hike in prices led to a modest 4 per cent year-on-year decline in volumes.

“We note the high sensitivity of small increase in yields (for example, an increase of Rs 100 in yield or 2.5 per cent higher quantum yields around 20 per cent higher FY21 estimate earnings per share).What may moderate down the pace of price increase for airlines is recent relaxations by Indian Railways to its flexi-fare scheme,” said Kotak Institutional Equities report.

Air travel has significantly outperformed long-distance AC rail travel over the last four year. Airlines have matched Indian railways in terms of comparable volumes (long-distance AC travel) in FY17 and have extended their lead in the last two years.

The last four years have been great for airlines as they garnered a dominant 80 per cent share in growth volumes for long-distance AC travel.

Airlines would end FY19 with a four-year volume compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent versus a 5 per cent CAGR for Indian Railways comparable volumes. Over this period, airlines have reduced their pricing by almost 20 per cent against broadly static base pricing of Indian Railways, it said.

Airlines have also benefited in volume terms from the flexi-pricing scheme of Indian Railways volume activity for second AC rail travel declined year on year for 9-month period after the introduction of flexi-fares on premium trains.

The out-performance for airlines has come at the cost of profitability – airlines have grown pricing at a sub-2 per cent CAGR over the past nine years versus a 5 per cent CAGR in key input costs.

Growth in domestic air volumes has moderated to 11 per cent YoY in November (13 per cent YoY in October 2018) after growing around 20 per cent over H1FY19.