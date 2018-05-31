Air Asia waves DGCA clean chit on FDI norms
FC Bureau
  Thursday, 31 May 2018
New Delhi

Controversy-ridden Air Asia India on Wednesday refuted charge of violating FDI guidelines claiming aviation regulator DGCA had last year given it clean chit after investigating the case on a Delhi High Court order.

“Allegations concerning indirect foreign control of AirAsia India Ltd. (AAIL) allegedly in violation of FIPB norms have been fully investigated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the DGCA has passed a detailed and reasoned 12 page order to this effect on February 8, 2017 (DGCA Order). The DGCA Order was pursuant to an investigation exercise mandated by the Delhi High Court by its order on November 11, 2016 in Writ Petition (C) No. 1373 of 2014,” the airline said in a statement.

It further said that DGCA order had effectively ruled that the operations and management of AAIL was in accordance with FEMA, FDI Regulations and the FIPB approval granted to AAIL.

