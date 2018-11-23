After Binny Bansal’s exit, Flipkart’s board to meet in London
FC Bureau
  Friday, 23 November 2018
New Delhi

After the exit of Binny Bansal as the group chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, the board of the company is expected to meet in London  next week, a source privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

The members are likely to discuss the reason behind Bansal's exit besides the due course of action that will be taken going forward. It is not clear if Bansal, who continues to hold a board seat, will be attending the meeting.Flipkart declined to comment while Bansal did not respond to a text message.

After the acquisition of Flipkart, Walmart holds 81 per cent stake in the company while Tencent holds 5.3 per cent, according to the registrar of companies data sourced from PaperVC.

Tiger Global and Bansal continue to hold 4.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent stakes, respectively.

Steuart Lawrence Walton, director of Walmart, Dirk Jozef S. Van Den Berghe, executive vice president and regional chief executive officer of Walmart Canada & Asia and Judith Jane Mckenna, president and CEO of Walmart International, are on the board of Flipkart from Walmart.

James Gordon Mitchell of Tencent Holdings and Lee Jared Fixel of Tiger Global are also on the board.

Bansal resigned from his position following an independent probe into an allegation of serious personal misconduct although he has denied the charges levelled against him.

While Walmart did not specify the exact nature of the charges against Bansal, a top source told Moneycontrol that the development was related to a complaint from a former female colleague a few months ago.

According to the source quoted above, the complaint had been made even before Walmart had acquired Flipkart. After the acquisition, the complainant reported the issue to Walmart, which then set up an investigation committee.

Bansal's exit has also given fire to speculations around other senior leaders exiting the group. Ananth Narayanan, who heads fashion portals Myntra and Jabong, is expected to exit the company in the next 3-6 months.

Jabong, which was acquired by Mytra in 2016, also witnessed massive layoffs with the company sacking 200-250 employees.

(With inputs from Moneycontrol)

